Withings Body Scan Features a 6-Lead ECG; It Can Assess Nerve Activity and Measure Segmental Body Composition, on Top of Tracking Your Weight

By Judie Lipsett Stanford
 3 days ago
Smart scales continue to get more intelligent, and none is more advanced than the Withings Body Scan, which provides daily analysis and record of biomarkers associated with common health conditions. Not only can the Body Scan monitor segmental body composition, heart rate, and vascular age, it also provides measurements that will...

