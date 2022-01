Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.

SOCIETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO