Virginia Beach hosting COVID-19 testing event Wednesday
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday,
Wednesday’s event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kingdom Cathedral which is located at 3820 Stoneshore Road.
The PCR testing is free for all ages. Rapid testing will not be available at this event. Pre-registration is recommended for a shorter wait time; however, walk-ins will be accepted.
Health officials say around 250 tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are asked to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m.
Masks are required and children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To register for the testing event, CLICK HERE .
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
