ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach hosting COVID-19 testing event Wednesday

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiMXY_0dbzWUyO00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday,

Wednesday’s event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kingdom Cathedral which is located at 3820 Stoneshore Road.

The PCR testing is free for all ages. Rapid testing will not be available at this event. Pre-registration is recommended for a shorter wait time; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Health officials say around 250 tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are asked to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m.

Masks are required and children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To register for the testing event, CLICK HERE .

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

Officials break ground in first Lidl supermarket in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser and community members are coming together for a good cause, breaking ground with DC’s first Lidl store. The Lidl market, a German grocery chain, is said to bring healthy food options to Ward 7 and job opportunities. “It is going to be high-quality groceries, goods, and 45 jobs that pay […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Kingdom Cathedral#Virginians#Vaccinate Virginia Gov#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy