BRUNSWICK, Ga. — In a case defined by uncertainty – including whether it would ever become a case – ended without much surprise Friday. Life sentences were mandatory following a November jury verdict that Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan murdered Ahmaud Arbery. All that was left for Superior Judge Timothy Walmsley to decide was whether any of the men would ever be eligible for parole. He sentenced both McMichaels to life without the possibility of parole – plus 20 years.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO