Utah Jazz fans, strap in. Trade season is coming, and with Danny Ainge at the helm, the Jazz may be actively involved in it. On Tuesday, the Jazz traded Miye Oni and a 2028 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for cash considerations. Oni still has NBA potential, but he was never going to reach it as a member of the Utah Jazz. To date, he’s spent 3 seasons in the league, all with the Jazz. His minutes have dropped in each, from 10.9, to 9.6, to his 2021-22 mark of 2.8.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO