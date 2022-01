Air Force deployments could soon begin to look a little different as the service transitions to a new schedule for training and dispatching forces around the world. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. said in August 2021 that after 20 years of nonstop combat rotations to U.S. Central Command, a fresh approach will help keep squadrons ready to go when needed and avoid short staffing.

