Rams look to cut out Stafford's errors before it costs them

The 49ers' mastery over the Los Angeles Rams continued on Sunday, and this time it earned them a spot in the playoffs. The 49ers needed a win over the Rams or a loss by the New Orleans Saints to the Atlanta Falcons in order to advance to the playoffs as a Wild Card. It didn't look promising early in the game, but the 49ers came up with a strong second half performance dig out of a 17-point first half hole and went on to eventually defeat the Rams 27-24 in overtime. The win was the sixth in a row over the Rams for the 49ers and puts them into a playoff matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys next week.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO