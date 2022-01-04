ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar hits one-month high vs yen as Fed rate bets lift U.S. yields

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar reached its strongest level in more than a month against the Japanese yen on Tuesday, lifted by a jump in Treasury yields overnight as traders bet on an early Federal Reserve interest rate hike despite surging COVID-19 cases. The greenback rose as...

AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. Data showing that eurozone inflation hit a record high of 5.0 percent in December was likely to heap additional pressure on the European Central Bank, which has so far indicated it has no plans to raise interest rates this year.
STOCKS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared at a record rate, led by a surge in food and energy costs, figures showed Friday.Inflation rose to 5% in December compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat the European Union s statistical office. That is the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9% only just set in November.Energy costs spiked again in December, jumping at an annual rate of 26%, though that was a bit lower than the previous month, according to Eurostat’s data. A stronger...
BUSINESS
Tokyo, JP
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Euro zone bond yields jump on hawkish Fed minutes, ECB rate hike bets rise

LONDON (Reuters) -Euro zone sovereign bond yields jumped on Thursday to new highs while investors ramped up expectations for a European Central Bank rate hike, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting pointed to faster-than-expected U.S. rate rises. Italy’s 10-year bond yield was 5 basis points...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Another year of dollar dominance ahead as the Fed lifts rates: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Most currencies will struggle to make any gains against the U.S. dollar in coming months, as monetary tightening expected from the Federal Reserve will provide the greenback with enough impetus to extend its dominance well into 2022, analysts said. Nearly two-thirds of 49 foreign exchange strategists...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Wall St falls as tech stocks weaken on hawkish Fed minutes; cyclicals rise

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell in choppy trading on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, pushing down shares of big technology companies and buoying economy-sensitive cyclical sectors. Six of the 11 major S&P sectors fell in early trading, while value-oriented energy,...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes Point to Early Rate Hikes

Investing.com - European stock markets traded sharply lower Thursday, extending the global selloff after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting pointed to early interest rate hikes amid inflation concerns. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.5% lower, the CAC 40 in France dropped...
STOCKS

