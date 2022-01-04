Brazil registers 76 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Preziosa had to wait more than six hours to disembark at Rio de Janeiro Sunday due to an inspection by Brazilian health authorities that confirmed 28 cases of COVID-19 on board - 26 passengers and two crew members.Rio’s health secretariat said in a statement that among those who tested positive, people living in Rio or the nearby region can quarantine themselves at home. Others must first isolate in hotels, and there was no information provided about who would pay for the costs. After the inspection, MSC Preziosa was authorized by federal health regulator...
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against COVID-19, he said on Monday, maintaining the firm anti-vaccine stance that has drawn criticism from public health experts and hit his poll numbers. The right-wing leader added that the nation’s health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, will...
MILAN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italy reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday at 189,109 against 170,844 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 231 from 259. Italy has registered 138,276 deaths linked to the virus since...
PARIS (Reuters) – France on Sunday reported 58,432 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a figure much lower than the previous four days, when daily additional infections were over 200,000,. On days following a public holiday – as New Year’s Day was – new reported cases tend...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 137,583 new cases of COVID-19 in England and Wales on Sunday, compared with 162,572 cases in England on Saturday, according to government data. There were 73 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in England and Wales, a drop on the 154 reported...
MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) – Mexico registered 15,184 coronavirus cases and 130 more deaths on Tuesday, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall death toll to 299,711 and the total number of confirmed cases to 4,008,648. Authorities have said the real number of cases and fatalities are likely significantly...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands on Wednesday registered more than 24,000 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, a record high, official data showed. The figure came as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus became dominant in the country during a strict lockdown. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van...
(Reuters) – Rio de Janeiro has canceled its world-famous Carnival parade for a second year due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and the threat from the arrival of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday. Rio mayor Eduardo Paes announced after a meeting with...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Data from Israel on Thursday supported growing evidence worldwide that Omicron causes milder illness than previous variants of the coronavirus, even as the country grappled with a record number of daily infections. Total hospitalisations on Wednesday stood at 363 patients, after the Health Ministry reported more...
MILAN -Italy reported 108,304 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, less than half from a day earlier, the health ministry said, reflecting fewer tests being carried out on a national holiday. The number of deaths rose to 223 from 198. On Thursday, Italy’s coronavirus cases had reached a new daily record...
BERLIN (Reuters) -Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the chancellery said on Friday, adding that he was in self-isolation and was not showing symptoms. “There is no need to worry, I am fine and doing well,” the chancellery quoted Nehammer as saying. The infection apparently...
As the omicron variant sends COVID-19 cases soaring across much of the globe, one of the countries most devastated by the disease since the pandemic's onset is struggling to keep track of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations.Officials at Brazil's Health Ministry are still trying to recover from hacker attacks on its system between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, and researchers say the data remains incomplete and often hard to access. States and municipalities are reporting problems uploading information to the ministry’s platforms, and web pages visible to the public have often been knocked offline.The information shortage couldn’t come at...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s vaccine supply contract with Chinese company CanSino Biologics ended in November, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. Reuters last week reported that Mexico had cut its vaccine order with CanSino in July to around 14.5 million doses from 35 million as it ramped up supplies from other sources, though the company said it planned to continue deliveries in 2022.
Officials in North Cotabato, in the Soccsksargen region in Mindanao are reporting an outbreak of typhoid fever in the village of Manaulanan. Health authorities say at least 30 persons have been hospitalized with the infection. No deaths have been reported. The outbreak is linked to contaminated drinking water. Manaulanan is...
BRASILIA, Brazil -- As world leaders rely on public health specialists to inform their decisions about whether and how to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, Brazil's government is asking the online public for guidance. In recent weeks, President Jair Bolsonaro has staked out a position against immunizing kids aged between...
Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
