Clark, NJ

NJ ShopRite employee charged after stabbing colleague at store: report

By Brian Brant
 6 days ago

CLARK, N.J. (WCBS 880) — A Union County supermarket employee has reportedly been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses after allegedly stabbing a co-worker "multiple times" while at the store on Sunday.

NJ.com reports Melissa Prince, 57, of Edison, has been charged after cops rushed to the ShopRite store on Central Avenue on Sunday at around 3:45 p.m. to the report of an employee wounded at the deli department.

ShopRite spokesperson Maureen Gillespie confirmed that a store worker assaulted another worker during the incident.

Gillespie also praised staff and an off-duty state trooper for quickly intervening and calling police.

"Our staff and an off-duty state trooper in the store reacted quickly by intervening and contacting police, who responded within minutes,” the spokesperson said. "The injured associate is being treated at the hospital. We are still learning more about yesterday’s incident and cooperating fully with law enforcement on their investigation. We thank our fast-acting associates for intervening and helping secure the area."

Police reportedly said the alleged suspect attacked the victim, possibly as "the result of an altercation."

The outlet reports the victim was listed in critical but stable condition at University Hospital in Newark.

Person
Edison
