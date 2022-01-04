Avoid This Kind Of Yogurt If You Have Diabetes

Drinking lemon water can help keep blood sugar levels under control and reduce the risk of diabetes and stroke. To live longer it is important to keep an eye on the glycemia, so as to protect blood vessels and reduce the risk of disease. Has been established than simple drinking water has positive effects on blood sugar levels, because in addition to preventing dehydration, it can help the kidneys eliminate excess sugar. Rising blood sugar levels, an indicator of type 2 diabetes, could increase the risk of stroke. There Research stated that water intake is correlated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, a new and recent study found the same regulating effects on blood sugar levels in lemon juice, thus confirming the beneficial effects of taking lemon water before meals.

