Twitter philanthropist helps Texas family after losing everything in house fire

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A sign of hope is beaming on a Texas family that lost their house to a fire on Sunday.

Twitter philanthropist Bill Pulte saw the GoFundMe set up after our digital content producer tweeted at Pulte asking for help.

Around 4 p.m., Pulte tweeted the GoFundMe link and donated $1,000.

In just a few minutes, Pulte and his followers helped reach the GoFundMe goal.

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has received over 1,100 donations and raised over $17,000.

Donors are using terms like, ‘#TeamPulte,’ ‘I saw where Pulte was supporting you, even if it’s a small amount,’ ‘Pulte shared the message and I believe that a little help can go a long way,’ and similar messages.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 2, Burkburnett Fire Department arrived at the 700 block of Reagan Street and found the house to be fully engulfed, according to officials.

The family of 12 made it to safety and nobody was injured according to sources close to the family.

The home was destroyed along with all of the family’s possession.

Another family friend has made a plea on social media for donations of clothing, furniture, and everyday items to help get the Kosechata’s back on their feet.

“Now’s the time to pay it forward, please,” Michael Lowe, a family friend, said in a Facebook post. “It doesn’t have to be big, as every little bit adds up and helps.”

Lowe is urging those who are able or need to clean out their closet to send him a direct message on Facebook for an address to ship items of clothing.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

A list of sizes for needed clothing items can be found below:

Age Gender Shoe Size Shirt Size Pants Size Child Female 9.5 13/Medium Medium Child Female 1Y 7/8T 7/8T Child Female 12C 6T 6T Child Female 11C 6T 6T Adult Female 7 Medium Medium** Adult Female 7 Medium Medium** Adult Female 7.5 Medium Medium Adult Female 8 XL Large** Adult Male 9.5 Large Large Adult Male 10 Large Large

** Pants, leggings, and sweatpants requested

