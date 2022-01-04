ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Experts explain how best to view the Quadrantid meteor shower

By Jasmine Cooper, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6mO3_0dbzV1fb00

CHICAGO — One of the biggest meteor showers of the year is expected to peak over the next few days.

The annual Quadrantid meteor shower takes place in the first week of January. Under perfect conditions, you can see between 60 and 200 meteors per hour. The activity range is from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, but it only lasts about six hours, according to the American Meteor Society .

Predictions for the best times to see the meteor shower vary among experts. The American Meteor Society predicts it should peak between Sunday night and Monday morning. However, The International Meteor Organization says the shower will peak on Monday night around 8:40 p.m. Universal Time and continue through Tuesday.

You can find out how clear it will be at night by checking out this meteor spotting tool map from Time and Date.com. The tool allows you to enter a date range along with a location, and see the times with the best visibility of the shower.

Kansas City weather: Another snow ahead and more quick-hitting arctic air

Due to the poor weather conditions in January, experts from Earthsky.org say these meteors are not well seen from the Southern Hemisphere. For those who are watching in the Northern Hemisphere, you should look to the north-northeastern sky after midnight and high in the sky before dawn.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through streams of debris left behind in the wake of comets and asteroids. In The Sky says shooting stars are seen whenever one of these pieces of debris collides with the Earth’s atmosphere.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Weather#Arctic Air#Quadrantid#Time#Earthsky Org#The Sky#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
NBC News

Australian court rejects bid to delay Djokovic visa hearing

A judge has rejected a request by Australian authorities to delay Novak Djokovic’s court hearing until Wednesday, as the tennis star prepares to challenge a decision to cancel his visa. As a result, government lawyers will have defend their decision to bar entry to the men's world number one...
TENNIS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist, has died at 93

(CNN) — Award-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman died Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Julie Bergman. She was 93. Along with her husband and collaborator Alan, Bergman was nominated for 16 Academy Awards over the course of her career and won three, including for the song "The Way We Were" from the 1973 film that shared its name and starred Barbra Streisand. The song -- with music by composer Marvin Hamlisch -- also won two Grammys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
The Associated Press

AP source: Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio

DENVER (AP) — Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision wasn’t immediately announced by the team, confirmed...
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy