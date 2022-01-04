Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central, central and southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Marengo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Marengo County through 230 PM CST At 128 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Butler, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Thomaston, Sweet Water, Putnam, Freddie Jones Field, Shawnee, Nanafalia, Consul, Magnolia, Wayne, Surginer, Miller, Dixons Mill, Vineland, Half Acre, Octagon, Clayhill, Nicholsville and Calvary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
