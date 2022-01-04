ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 21:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Natchitoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Natchitoches A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATCHITOCHES PARISH At 527 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southwest of Montgomery, or 11 miles south of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Natchez, Cloutierville, Melrose, Flora, Bellwood and Bermuda. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief downpours and frequent lightning are also likely with this storm. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Nueces Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces County through 245 PM CST At 219 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, or near Corpus Christi, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Bay Area Medical Center, Waldron Field, Mustang Island State Park and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence Pockets of Light Freezing Drizzle and Sleet will Create Slick Travel Pockets of light freezing drizzle and sleet are expected through early this afternoon across the Saint Lawrence Valley, Champlain Valley and parts of central and northern Vermont. Untreated surfaces may become icy with areas of slick travel possible through early this afternoon. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:21:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Southeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Clarke; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Washington and central Clarke Counties through 230 PM CST At 148 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Chatom, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jackson, Chatom, Saint Stephens and Leroy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan Icy Patches and Patchy Freezing Drizzle Lingering in a Few Spots Patchy freezing drizzle will affect parts of east central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania early this evening, particularly in the Poconos and Catskills. Even where temperatures have increased above freezing, ground temperatures may still be below freezing, allowing for icy spots to persist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern, central and northeast Vermont and Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur between 2 AM and 11 AM on Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to locally 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Crawford and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will start Monday morning but not reach maximum intensity until Monday afternoon and evening. Snow will continue Monday night before quickly diminishing Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow should occur across inland Erie County, generally southeast of Interstate 90 and east of Interstate 79. Higher snow amounts will continue into the northern portions of Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Dallas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dallas County through 400 PM CST At 301 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Camden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dannelly Reservoir, Carlowville, Minter and Tilden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Baldwin, west central Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Counties through 200 PM CST At 121 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of Molino, or 14 miles northeast of Loxley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Baldwin, west central Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces and northeastern Kleberg Counties through 330 PM CST At 249 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waldron Field, or 10 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Padre Balli Park, Waldron Field, Malaquite Beach, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Chapman Ranch and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 15:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Olmsted, Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha Bitter Cold Wind Chills Overnight Wind chills overnight will fall to between 15 and 20 degrees below zero, locally as cold as 25 below. Please exercise caution when heading outdoors for any prolonged period of time. In addition, wet areas will freeze on untreated roads and elevated surfaces. Motorists should be on the look out for potential icy spots while traveling. Take it slow and exercise caution.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pearl River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pearl River County through 430 PM CST At 410 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Poplarville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pearl River County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Champlain Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur between 2 AM and 11 AM on Tuesday.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central, central and southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Marengo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Marengo County through 230 PM CST At 128 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Butler, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Thomaston, Sweet Water, Putnam, Freddie Jones Field, Shawnee, Nanafalia, Consul, Magnolia, Wayne, Surginer, Miller, Dixons Mill, Vineland, Half Acre, Octagon, Clayhill, Nicholsville and Calvary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 13:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington SLICK SPOTS MAY DEVELOP ON AREA ROADWAYS TONIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY Rain showers will continue to move across the region today before ending by mid to late afternoon as a cold front pushes southeastward through the area. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to dip into the lower-mid 30s by sunset and into the upper 20s by midnight. As temperatures fall into the upper 20s, any residual water on area roadways may freeze up and create slick spots, especially on less traveled and wind protected roads. Motorists should exercise caution Monday morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio and your local media for the latest updates.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 04:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

