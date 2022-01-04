Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Natchitoches A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATCHITOCHES PARISH At 527 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southwest of Montgomery, or 11 miles south of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Natchez, Cloutierville, Melrose, Flora, Bellwood and Bermuda. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO