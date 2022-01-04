ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers fans, players pay tribute to Ben Roethlisberger in possibly his final home game

By Mary Clarke
 3 days ago
Monday is set to be Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game in Pittsburgh. Possibly. More than likely, in fact, if the reactions of Steelers fans and players are any indication.

Roethlisberger’s NFL career has spanned 18 seasons since stepping out to play quarterback for Pittsburgh all the way back in 2004. At age 39, Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns will very likely be his last in front of Pittsburgh fans as his one-year contract will expire at the end of the season.

It’s a bittersweet time for Pittsburgh fans, as Roethlisberger brought two Super Bowls (2006, 2009) to the city after over 245 games played with the franchise. Roethlisberger is a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time winner of the league’s passing yards title, and has tossed 416 touchdowns headed into Monday’s game.

On the flip side, however, Roethlisberger’s arm strength has clearly given out on him over the years, with this season culminating in a 7-7-1 record with the playoffs all but out of reach. It’s been tough watching Roethlisberger decline in this way, but Monday will give him the chance to say goodbye to the Pittsburgh faithful one last time.

Here are all the best reactions from Steelers players and fans to Roethlisberger’s final home game in Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger's final run out

