ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Jaguars, Chargers, Raiders chaos parlay is Week 18's best storyline

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwgYw_0dbzUUty00

Eleven NFL teams have clinched a postseason berth. Another 14 clubs have already been eliminated. Miraculously, the Las Vegas Raiders fail to appear on either list.

Derek Carr & Co. are somehow still alive in their quest for the playoffs and simply need to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale to lock up a spot. The same goes for the Chargers. But there’s an even more fun scenario still out there. A scenario fans of NFL chaos should be fully rooting for—if not betting on.

Here are the possible clinching situations heading into Week 18:

  • The Indianapolis Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 and the Raiders and Chargers play each other in a de facto playoff game with the winner clinching a postseason berth.
  • The Indianapolis Colts clinch with losses by the Ravens, Chargers and Steelers. If the Steelers lose on Monday night to the Cleveland Browns, Indy would also get in with a Chargers loss, a Dolphins win and another Pittsburgh loss in Week 18.
  • The Jaguars beat the Colts in Week 18, the Raiders and Chargers tie and both make the playoffs.

There is no question that last scenario would create one of the most surreal games in NFL history, as Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley elegantly explained:

The Colts play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Chargers and Raiders don’t kickoff until 7:20 p.m., meaning if the Jags win there’s no reason L.A. and Vegas to do anything but play Duck, Duck, Goose at midfield for four quarters in primetime. Maybe the teams play for bragging rights in the AFC West, but at the risk of missing out on additional paychecks in playoffs? You can’t pay bills with pride.

For this to even become a more serious conversation, Jacksonville needs to pull off the upset. The Jags are +15.5 underdogs at home (+750 on the moneyline) at Tipico Sportsbook and just gave up 50 points to the New England Patriots. They are most likely not up to task against a Colts team fighting for its life. But if you were already planning to bet on Jacksonville bouncing back in the season finale, there’s no reason not to sprinkle a little extra on a Jags ML + Chargers-Raiders Tie parlay (+12000 at Tipico).

In a season full of chaos across the league, it almost feels wrong to bet against even more. This Sunday, root for a tie.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: 3 things to watch in Week 18

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, and here are three things to keep an eye on in this crucial AFC West battle. On Sunday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will cap off the NFL’s regular-season schedule with a home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a game with serious playoff implications for both teams, as a win against the Bolts would clinch the Raiders’ first playoff appearance since the 2016 NFL season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Colts#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Derek Carr Co#The Los Angeles Chargers#Raiders And Chargers#Steelers#The Cleveland Browns#Indy#Pro Football Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
austinnews.net

Raiders, Chargers serve Week 18 nightcap playoff play-in style

Only one game remains Sunday when the afternoon slate of games is complete. The league can unofficially welcome the start of the playoffs, when the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders put the cap on the 2021 regular season in the nighttime finale. A meeting of 9-7 AFC West...
NFL
Shelbyville News

Colts expecting Jaguars best effort In Week 18

Two years ago, Carson Wentz quarterbacked his team in a win-and-in regular season finale on the road against a divisional opponent with double-digit losses. Wentz’s Philadelphia Eagles rolled past the 4-12 New York Giants, 34-17, to earn a spot in the 2019 postseason. “That seems like an eternity ago,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy