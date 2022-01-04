Rams look to cut out Stafford’s errors before it costs them

When the Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff, first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in March, it did two things. It continued the team’s practice of giving up high draft picks for premier talent, and it moved the franchise’s quarterback position from good to great, at least in the abstract. Throughout his career in Detroit, the first-overall pick in the 2009 draft (Stafford) had shown the ability to do more things consistently at a much higher level than the first-overall pick in the 2016 draft (Goff) had ever displayed. The idea was that Stafford would become the perfect interpreter of head coach and offensive shot-caller Sean McVay’s system, and that this costly transaction would pay immediate dividends.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO