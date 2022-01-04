ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams look to cut out Stafford’s errors before it costs them

Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWins are piling up for the Los Angeles Rams. So too are turnovers by quarterback Matthew Stafford. With the playoffs in sight, the two are unlikely to continue to coexist, something Stafford knows all too well after the Rams escaped with a 20-19 victory at the Baltimore Ravens on...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
NFL
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
George Kittle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Rams can turn Matthew Stafford into more than a postseason liability

When the Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff, first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in March, it did two things. It continued the team’s practice of giving up high draft picks for premier talent, and it moved the franchise’s quarterback position from good to great, at least in the abstract. Throughout his career in Detroit, the first-overall pick in the 2009 draft (Stafford) had shown the ability to do more things consistently at a much higher level than the first-overall pick in the 2016 draft (Goff) had ever displayed. The idea was that Stafford would become the perfect interpreter of head coach and offensive shot-caller Sean McVay’s system, and that this costly transaction would pay immediate dividends.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
Fresno Bee

49ers get reinforcements for secondary before Rams game

The San Francisco 49ers got major reinforcements for their depleted secondary with four key players being activated to play in the crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Niners activated safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K'Waun Williams from the COVID-19 list on Saturday....
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: Looking at the NFC Playoff Picture Before Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams entered this season reaching the postseason in three of its last four seasons. They are once again in the playoffs this season and there are a plethora of different scenarios that could shake out this week. Even with a playoff position secured, the Rams need a victory in the last game of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Feared To Have Suffered Crushing Injury Sunday

Not only were the Baltimore Ravens eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they also suffered one last injury blow to end the year. Per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens fear they lost a key piece of their linebacking core. “Ravens sustain one more major injury in a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fresno Bee

Titans take AFC’s No. 1 spot with 3-point win over Texans

The Tennessee Titans clinched the top seed in the AFC for the first time in 14 years, beating the Houston Texans 28-25 on Sunday behind Ryan Tannehill’s career-high-tying four touchdown passes. The 12-5 Titans, who secured their second straight AFC South title last week, have the No. 1 seed...
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams go ugly. Stafford’s pick 1 of several woes in the second half

The game has taken an ugly turn. The first half in this one had been all LA Rams. Well, until the San Francisco 49ers found a connection between quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to move the ball within range for a last-second field goal. At the time, the Rams were still leading by a score of 17-3. It was all going to be okay, right?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy