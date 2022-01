Still waiting for your Spectrum Next to arrive? Yeah, us too. But it's not the only modern Sinclair clone – and a quick way to get your hands on one is to build your own. Back in the nostalgia era for many a middle-aged geek, one of the selling points for the early home computers was that they were educational. For a lot of us, that was true: many a seasoned tech pro started out learning BASIC on an eight-bitter – and if they were a Brit, the odds were it was a Sinclair. Which is why there's so much enthusiasm for the reborn ZX Spectrum Next.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO