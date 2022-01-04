ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Baby alligator? Iguana? Mysterious creature found on roof of Cincinnati retirement community

By WLWT Digital Staff
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHYcu_0dbzSIlk00
creature found on roof SOURCE: WLWT

CINCINNATI — Management of a Cincinnati senior center and firefighters are scratching their heads Monday evening after a mysterious creature was found on top of a 16-story building.

Management with the Kenwood by Senior Star, located in Madisonville, went with fire crews to check out an unrelated alarm near the roof.

Firefighters think it's a baby alligator that somehow ended up high atop the building. Some speculate it could be an iguana or another type of reptile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRxuL_0dbzSIlk00

We're told the creature was still warm, not frozen, when they found it and was unresponsive.

Whatever it is, it caught WLWT's eye, and we're working to figure out just what it is. We may never know how it got up there in the first place.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC News

Australian court rejects bid to delay Djokovic visa hearing

A judge has rejected a request by Australian authorities to delay Novak Djokovic’s court hearing until Wednesday, as the tennis star prepares to challenge a decision to cancel his visa. As a result, government lawyers will have defend their decision to bar entry to the men's world number one...
TENNIS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist, has died at 93

(CNN) — Award-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman died Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Julie Bergman. She was 93. Along with her husband and collaborator Alan, Bergman was nominated for 16 Academy Awards over the course of her career and won three, including for the song "The Way We Were" from the 1973 film that shared its name and starred Barbra Streisand. The song -- with music by composer Marvin Hamlisch -- also won two Grammys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Community#Alligator#Iguana#Senior Center#Kenwood#Senior Star#Wlwt
The Associated Press

AP source: Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio

DENVER (AP) — Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision wasn’t immediately announced by the team, confirmed...
NFL
CNN

CNN

814K+
Followers
124K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy