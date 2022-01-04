Baby alligator? Iguana? Mysterious creature found on roof of Cincinnati retirement community

creature found on roof SOURCE: WLWT

CINCINNATI — Management of a Cincinnati senior center and firefighters are scratching their heads Monday evening after a mysterious creature was found on top of a 16-story building.

Management with the Kenwood by Senior Star, located in Madisonville, went with fire crews to check out an unrelated alarm near the roof.

Firefighters think it's a baby alligator that somehow ended up high atop the building. Some speculate it could be an iguana or another type of reptile.

We're told the creature was still warm, not frozen, when they found it and was unresponsive.

Whatever it is, it caught WLWT's eye, and we're working to figure out just what it is. We may never know how it got up there in the first place.