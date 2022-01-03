What Americans think about the Capitol riot, as one year anniversary approaches
New CBS News polling shows many Americans believe more political...www.cbsnews.com
They created $1 million dollars in damages and Black Lies Matter created $2 billion dollars in damages ❓
If the rioters were black we never would have even heard about it. It’s time to put as much effort into punishing the rioters as they do the rioters at the capital.
I think nothing of it except how Democrats are trying to make a big deal out of it.
Comments / 34