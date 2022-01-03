ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

What Americans think about the Capitol riot, as one year anniversary approaches

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew CBS News polling shows many Americans believe more political...

Comments / 34

Bass Face
4d ago

They created $1 million dollars in damages and Black Lies Matter created $2 billion dollars in damages ❓

Reply(3)
19
Guest
3d ago

If the rioters were black we never would have even heard about it. It’s time to put as much effort into punishing the rioters as they do the rioters at the capital.

Reply(3)
4
Governor Lew Wallace
3d ago

I think nothing of it except how Democrats are trying to make a big deal out of it.

Reply(2)
19
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
Washington Post

1 in 3 Americans say violence against government can be justified, citing fears of political schism, pandemic

Phil Spampinato had never contemplated the question of whether violence against the government might be justified — at least not in the United States. But as he watched Republicans across the country move to reshape election laws in response to former president Donald Trump’s false fraud claims, the part-time engineering consultant from Dover, Del., said he began thinking differently about “defending your way of life.”
hngn.com

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris To Address the Nation During Capitol Riot’s First Anniversary; House Won’t Be in Session

A prayer vigil and a moment of silence will take place on Jan. 6 to commemorate the first anniversary of the Capitol riot. Additionally, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will also deliver their remarks on Thursday. Prior to the announcement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration would do something for all Americans to remember what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.
AFP

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday.  With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
The Independent

A third of Americans say violence against government sometimes justified a year on from Capitol riot

A significant share of Americans believe that violence against the US government is sometimes justified as the United States approaches the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol.In a University of Maryland/Washington Post poll, 34 per cent of respondents agreed with the sentiment that it was sometimes “justified for citizens to take violent action against the government”. That share of respondents was only a few percentage points higher than the share (29 per cent) who said they still believed that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate.Broken down into reasons for potential violence, 22...
CBS News

People not physically present at Capitol riot could face charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice could charge people who were not physically present at the Capitol on January 6. Garland spoke the day before before the White House and Congress are set to mark the first anniversary of the attack. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the announcement.
CBS News

Over 30 people who rallied in Washington on January 6, 2021 are running for state and federal offices

On January 6, 2021, among those who attended the rallies leading up to the attack on the Capitol or were among the mobs in the restricted area of the Capitol were at least 31 state and federal candidates seeking office in 2022, according to an analysis by CBS News. The candidates are running in 19 states, and 11 of them have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
The Independent

Voices: Riot supporters in short supply at candlelight vigil for Jan 6 arrestees

If you didn’t get the chance to attend the candlelight vigil for accused participants in the Capitol riot outside Washington DC’s jail, and are looking for an accurate depiction of the event, simply recall what the Justice for J6 group’s so-called “rally” outside of the Capitol last September looked like – sparsely attended.The “Nationwide Justice for J6 Candlelight Vigil” was meant to honour the accused Capitol rioters holed up in jail cells, but supporters of former President Donald Trump found themselves once again vastly outnumbered by waiting press and members of law enforcement.Several square blocks around Washington DC’s jail were...
CBS News

