YUANGU Restaurant / YUANGU Corporation WUZHI Design

By
ArchDaily
 3 days ago

Interior Designers: YUANGU Corporation WUZHI Design. Manufacturers: SanXian&Louis, 朗初照明, 沐然, 石客照明, 臻木工坊, 陶所木作. Lead Architects: Shuang Zhao, Dongjie Ma, Shangyong Wu, Yuxuan Yang. Landscape Design: YUANGU Corporation WUZHI Design. Construction: Huazhuang Brother.

ArchDaily

Taisugar Circular Village / Bio-architecture Formosana

Text description provided by the architects. Modularization is crucial in larger-scale urban developments to make fabrication assembly and disassembly more efficient and simplify the stocks of building material banks. The “Circular Village” is made up of the three “Circular Blocks” where the living quarters are located, “Circular Field” where it consists of a “C-House,” an “E-House” and a “C-Farm.” The C-House functions as the living room of the village, the E-House as the kitchen, while the C-Farm is the garden where food is produced.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House and Atelier / fala

Text description provided by the architects. The old building is hidden in the city center. It has three levels, three entrance doors, and a distorted outline. Each floor suggests a different spatial logic but shares the same language, the same materiality, and the same set of banal elements. The ground...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Exhibition Centre Pavilon Z / A8000

Manufacturers: Pilkington, Assa Abloy, Renolit, Trilux, ABB, DEKMETAL, Ecophon, Schuco, Tuchler. Lead Architects: Martin Krupauer, Daniel Jeništa, Pavel Kvintus, Petr Hornát. Structural Design: STATIKON Solutions s.r.o. Text description provided by the architects. The area of the České Budějovice Exhibition Centre has gradually been changing. The first building to...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Radial House / Stu/D/O Architects

Landscape Architect: Field Landscape Studio, Field Landscape Studio. Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by the mountains and greenery of Khao Yai National Park, a sloping mass is integrated into this nature as a family vacation home along the water’s edge. A residence for a multi-generational family to enjoy time away from the city together, or to independently entertain guests of each generation, the project seeks to provide a space for both rest and recreation within the nature of Khao Yai.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Pine Nut Cabin / daab design

Manufacturers: Technal, Duravit, Fermob, VitrA, Art & Sud Marseille, Bespoke CNC birch ply, FLOS, Joos. Text description provided by the architects. Pine Nut Cabane by daab design is a timber-clad retreat hidden between a pine forest and olive grove in the South of France. Built in collaboration with French cabin company, Moustache Bois, daab design has elevated a simple eco retreat with quality materials and design interventions to create a serene space offering understated luxury. daab design conceived the cabin as a flexible guest studio or arts space for a multi-generational, international family, celebrating their clients’ favourite location on the large rural property through the trinity of light, views and materials.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

PMC House / EXarchitects

Photographs: Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero) Text description provided by the architects. EXarchitects has built the PMC House a single-family home. It is a designer home whose owners have closely collaborated at all times with our architects in order to achieve a 100% project adapted to their needs and taste.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Granero House / Minqa Atelier

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Graiman, Adobe, Holcim, Trimble, Viro. Lead Architect: Michael Benitez, Adriana Armendariz. Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the San José de Minas parish known as “El Granero de Quito”. It is located at the highest point of a 3-hectare site to capture the best views of the landscape. Its shape is made up of three volumes intertwined by a metallic structure creating a typology of bars.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

8 best wardrobes: Smart storage space for every budget

The only way to achieve a serene sleeping space is to declutter – and for that you need smart storage. Unless you have a wall of fitted closets, which are both expensive and permanent, you’ll need to invest in a good sized and sturdy freestanding wardrobe to accommodate your growing collection of garbs.Whether you’re sharing wardrobe space with your other half, or you’re looking for a furniture piece with integrated drawers for accessories, the key to getting organised is to think carefully about your sartorial storage needs. Some contemporary wardrobes allow you to change up the interiors, adding split level...
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Adisaptagram Workshop / Abin Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived with the intent of tapping the undiscovered potential of talented people in these peri-urban areas, the workshop proves to be a commercially viable endeavor that supports ADS’s professional practice while being mutually beneficial to the locals who find job opportunities and financial stability here. The project is a celebration of the love, labor, and effort that is put into the realization of various ADS structures.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Flinders Residence / Abe McCarthy Architects

Manufacturers: AGA, CDK stone, Eco Outdoor, GUBI, Miele, AV-ID & Abe McCarthy Architects, Abelwood, Bruhn Limestone, Colorbond & Lysaght, Leibherr, Sikkens, WOCA Wood Finishing products, Woodsmith. Lead Architect: Abe McCarthy. Landscape Design: Barber. Interior Design: AV-ID, Abe McCarthy Architects. Main Contractor: GStruct Group. Consultants: Don Moore & Associates, KWA Building...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Lieu Painting Studio / ATELIER MOZH

Construction Firm: Shaanxi Yuemei Design and Decoration Engineering Co. Text description provided by the architects. Lieu Painting Studio is located in Xi'an's High-Tech District. Clients want to create an artistic venue within the urbanized fabric, to meet flexible functional requests of teaching, experiencing, communicating, and exhibiting, etc. The studio is...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Gateway to the Future: Rethinking Campus Design

Architecture grows from context. In campus planning, an institution or organization outlines a strategy for longer term land use and the immediate context. As SCUP outlines, campus design can be nurturing, inviting and stimulating. "It can be the physical manifestation of an institution’s mission, a reminder of the promise and potential waiting to be unleashed." Today, campus design encompasses integrated approaches bringing open space, buildings, circulation and utility together.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Villa Acer / Maxim Calujac

Text description provided by the architects. The “Acer“ house, situated on a picturesque hill, in Hancesti, is a bespoke design for a middle-aged family. The house is the axis around which the daily life of the family revolves. The core of the building consists of a wooden framework carried by a slab foundation. This was imposed by the desire to cut off the construction time and offer a simple and sustainable design solution.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

JC House / Adolfo Mondejar + Francisco Figueroa Astrain

Architects: Adolfo Mondejar, Francisco Figueroa Astrain. Manufacturers: ANODAL, Corblock, Edificor, Giunta Muebles, Jonhson, iluminar. Text description provided by the architects. The house is developed in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of the city of Córdoba. The housing program is interesting for others based on the family relationships and characteristics of each member that inhabits it. It is set up in a lot with the rear-facing north, which is why it assumes a happy coincidence between orientations and the search for privacy on the street.
VISUAL ART
nobhillgazette.com

Design Spotlight: Designing for the Future

A new interiors book from designer Steven Volpe captures a career in motion. “What gets me out of bed in the morning is design that’s timeless, not merely of the moment,” says Steven Volpe. The San Francisco interior designer is seated in his library on a white mohair Joaquim Tenreiro chair, sipping freshly made Earl Grey tea. A pair of first-century Ptolemaic-era copper ibis effigies peers over his shoulder from an 18th-century French marble mantel. Volpe has taken time for an exclusive interview to discuss his new book, Steven Volpe Rooms, published in October by Rizzoli, before heading to London to meet with clients.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ArchDaily

Fluid Home / Alessandro Isola

Text description provided by the architects. A country family home where flexible spaces and multifunctional services respond to daily life’s requirements. Going through a challenging era, this project is designed to transform and adapt to ever-changing needs. The overall design consists of an architectural rear extension, as well as...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

8 Houses Complex / Estudio Mola

Text description provided by the architects. The 8 houses complex is located in Castelar town, in the western suburbs of Buenos Aires, where single-family homes coexist with clubs and public squares and make this neighborhood a very busy area. The building land measures 17.36 meters wide and 45.78 meters deep...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Best Brussels hotels for style, location and value for money

Laid-back yet lively, Brussels still happily flies under the radar of many a city breaker. There’s much more to the de facto European capital than head-turning brews, art nouveau gems and medieval marvels – though those have enduring appeal, too. A little scratch behind the institutional façade reveals hip boutiques, restaurants doing exciting things with local produce and a thriving art and music scene. A crop of distinctive, stylish boutique hotels means there’s no excuse for plumping for a grey and soulless chain. These are the best hotels in Brussels:Best for quirk: Vintage Hotel, Booking.comBest for staying in bed: Pillows...
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

Ferdinand Heide Architekt Selected to Design Tallest Building in Frankfurt

Ferdinand Heide Architekt Selected to Design Tallest Building in Frankfurt. Ferdinand Heide Architekt have been selected to develop a high-rise complex in Frankfurt, Germany, following an international design competition. Titled “Millennium Areal”, the winning proposal features two twisted glass towers with a large public space at the ground level, responding to the particularities of the dense site, which include maximization of green areas and unobstructed views for apartments and offices. The project is expected to be complete in 2030 and upon completion, will be Frankfurt's tallest structure.
VISUAL ART

