YUANGU Restaurant / YUANGU Corporation WUZHI Design

Manufacturers: Technal, Duravit, Fermob, VitrA, Art & Sud Marseille, Bespoke CNC birch ply, FLOS, Joos. Text description provided by the architects. Pine Nut Cabane by daab design is a timber-clad retreat hidden between a pine forest and olive grove in the South of France. Built in collaboration with French cabin company, Moustache Bois, daab design has elevated a simple eco retreat with quality materials and design interventions to create a serene space offering understated luxury. daab design conceived the cabin as a flexible guest studio or arts space for a multi-generational, international family, celebrating their clients’ favourite location on the large rural property through the trinity of light, views and materials.
