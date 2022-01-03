ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italian car sales rise 5.51% in 2021, down 27.5% in December

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) - Car sales rose 5.51% overall last year in Italy to reach the level of 1,457,952, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday, highlighting a positive result compared with 2020, when the sales fell...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

UK 2021 new car sales up slightly but still down 30% on 2019

Electric vehicles becoming more popular, says SMMT. UK new car registrations recorded a slight rise in 2021 but were still well behind pre-Covid-pandemic levels as semi-conductor shortages continued to hinder sales, according to figures released on Thursday. Around 1.65 million new cars were registered last year, up 1% from 2020...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Volvo Cars December sales drop as chip shortage persists

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Volvo Car Group’s sales fell 18.1% in December pressured by the lingering global component shortage, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday. Volvo, which has been heavily impacted by sector-wide supply-chain constraints and semiconductor shortages, warned in November that the chip shortage would continue into 2022. Global sales...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

South Korean vehicle sales fall 3% in December

Domestic sales by South Korea’s five main automakers combined declined by almost 3% to 129,392 units in December 2021 from 133,061 units a year earlier, according to preliminary data released individually by the companies. The data does not include sales by South Korea’s low-volume commercial vehicle manufacturers such as...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Asian Stocks#Italy#Hong Kong#Vehicles#Italian#Reuters#Evergrande#Chinese#Reuters Jan 04#China Evergrande Group
insideevs.com

Italy's Plug-In Sales Rise In November, Overall Car Market Drops

Italy’s EV market maintains a fast pace in November, while overall car sales continue their decline in tune with most other European countries. As internal combustion engines keep their downward trajectory, a new normal seems to be taking place: less overall sales, more electrified ones. Editor's Note: This article...
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

December Auto Sales Still Looking Weak

While the official figures haven’t dropped, just about every outlet tracking new vehicle sales is projecting a significant decline in volume for December 2021. Showrooms have been trending toward the minimalist aesthetic since 2019 with the pandemic kicking things into overdrive as supply bottlenecks nullified practically every manufacturer’s ability to produce anywhere near its normal pace.
RETAIL
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
KING 5

Soaring used car prices hurting small dealerships in western Washington

SEATTLE — Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses. “We've been in business for over four years, and it is a family-owned business,” said Marianna Baghdasaryan, who helps run J & A Auto Sales in Bellevue. “We try to provide a wide variety of cars from your more luxurious Mercedes and Porsches to just regular Toyota Camrys.”
BELLEVUE, WA
Reuters

Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues, Czech ministry says

PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Czech tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday, the Czech Foreign Ministry said, after complications with visas that got her swept up in a furore over the handling of the country's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. Voracova joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration...
TENNIS
MarketWatch

CinCor Pharma raised $194 million as upsized IPO prices in middle of expected range

CinCor Pharma Inc. is set to go public on the Nasdaq Friday, after the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company's upsized initial public offering priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $193.6 million as it sold 12.1 million shares in the IPO, up from previous expectations of an 11.0 million share offering. The IPO pricing values the company at about $566.7 million. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are the joint book-running managers of the IPO, and Oppenheimer is the lead manager. The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 19.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.
STOCKS
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy