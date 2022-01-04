ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Fire Department releases results of annual Keep the Wreath Red campaign

By Demetrios Sanders
 6 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Fire Department has released the results of the annual “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign.

The month-long December tradition is designed to promote fire safety during the holidays.

Keep the Wreath Red ended on Jan. 1, 2022 with the following results:

• 15 structure-fire related incidents; one less incident than what occurred in
2020
• 10 working fires (extensive fire capable of doing considerable damage)
• 4 civilian injuries due to structure fires are included in 2021 which is a decrease
from 6 civilian injuries reported in 2020
• Estimated property damage of $781,200 up from the 2020 estimated property
damage amount of $368,750

Despite the number of structure fires and injuries being down, Peoria Division Chief of Fire Prevention, Nate Rice, said there are still too many incidents.

“Our goal is to keep those numbers down, and really the only way we can do that is to keep promoting safe practices in the homes, things like extension cords, and heating units,” Rice said.

People with information related to arsons are encouraged to call the Peoria Fire Department Arson Hotline at 309 494-8776. You will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

