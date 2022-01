Framingham Public Schools suspended extracurricular activities over the next two weeks in the wake of an ongoing COVID-19 surge across the state and country. The district, which serves almost 9,000 students at 14 schools, will hold off on athletics, arts and after-school clubs, as of Friday, Jan. 7 through Jan. 22, the district announced in a message to families and staff. Late buses at the middle and high schools, including Flyers After School, are also suspended for two weeks.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO