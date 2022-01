Disney stock underperformed the S&P 500 in 2021. Revenue is still not at 2019 levels. The future opportunity for Disney is enormous. As we close out 2021, investors who came into the year with high hopes for entertainment king Disney (NYSE:DIS) have had them dashed. Disney stock is down 12% in 2021 at the same time that the S&P 500 is up 28%. That's a lot of confidence in the overall market, which contrasts sharply against Disney's gloomy year. But the dawn of a new year means the possibility for change, and Disney's prospects look brighter than ever. It can be challenging to see your investments plummet, but the worst thing Disney shareholders can do right now is sell at a loss. Hold on tight, and this time next year, things might look very different.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO