UFC

Francis Ngannou picks the best striker in MMA

By Lucas Grandsire
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Francis Ngannou certainly holds the crown for the scariest striker in the UFC. The heavyweight champion has huge knockout power and he’s not afraid to use it. Currently he’s set to take on Ciryl Gane on January 22 with the winner expected to face Jon Jones at some...

