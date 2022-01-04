Flood Watch issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows over the far southwest corner of the county. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill through early this evening. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility. Gusty winds will produce near whiteout conditions at times. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4360 7513 4367 7512 4370 7623 4357 7625 4354 7645 4345 7659 4345 7615 4341 7583 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M01D10T1200Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO