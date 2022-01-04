ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming Centers open up in Beckley for the first time this season

By Jack Taylor
 6 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the winter weather finally showing up, it is important to know where to go if you find yourself without shelter or heat. The United Way of Southern West Virginia has a place ready to go for those who may need it.

In partnership with the city of Beckley and other organizations in the area, the Beckley Warming Center can provide a hot meal and shelter from the cold.

This year it is located in the fellowship hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church for the first time.

The warming center is open from eight at night until eight in the morning when the temperature is below fifteen degrees.

Trena Dacal is the executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. She said she is excited to be able to help more people as a result of the partnership.

“What we know is that we do have some unsheltered community we have people who might have some issues with their heating at home so that warming center is open to anyone who needs to come in and stay safe and warm when the temperatures drop,” said Dacal.

Dacal said they are always looking for volunteers to help run the warming center. Anyone can reach out to her to schedule training and available shifts.

WVNS

West Virginia pushes for second COVID-19 booster

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia lead the country in vaccine rollouts throughout the pandemic. Now state officials look to do so again. Throughout the pandemic, West Virginia put itself in the forefront, setting a precedent for the country in vaccine rollouts. While vaccination rates in the state continue to fall short of the goals […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Road closed in our area

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Due to progressing winter weather conditions, roads continue to close in the area. As more road closures are announced, they will be updated here. Maple Fork Road is currently shutdown due to a motor vehicle accident at 5:30 in the Bradley area of Raleigh county. Dispatchers tell us at this time […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Bluefield Union Mission offers resources to keep warm during Winter

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Staying warm when cold weather hits can be a challenge for low-income families. The Bluefield Union Mission held multiple coat drives to prepare for the winter season. They have a variety of coats, blankets and winter gear available for any community member in need. Craig Hammond said they prepared for a […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

NRCTC to hold shoe drive in honor of Dwayne Richardson Jr.

BECKLEY, WV (WNVS) — On what would have been his nineteenth birthday, New River CTC created a new way to honor the life and memory of Dwayne Richardson Jr. Richardson Jr. was on the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles basketball team and a passionate shoe collector. With this in mind, the community and technical college created […]
ADVOCACY
WVNS

Why pets shouldn’t be left outside during a winter storm

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Below freezing temperatures and pets that live outside do not mix. So, how can you make sure your pet stays warm during a winter storm? According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, if left outside for long periods of time, can develop hypothermia and or frostbite. Pets’ tolerance’s to cold weather can […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

First responders prepared for winter weather around the area

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — First Responders have to prepare for emergencies when a winter storm is on the way. Sergeant Jamie Wilhite, with the Beckley Police Department, said police check their vehicles so they are prepared to head out in severe weather, but they could use help from the public too. He said the best […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Public Works Dept. prepared for heavy snowfall

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the region prepares for more snowfall, crews are prepared to clear the roads as much as needed in the coming days. The City of Beckley Public Works Department gets to work on the streets at the first sign of snow sticking on the ground. Director Jerry Stump said he and a […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

