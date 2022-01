Yesterday, we reported 22 new entrants into the Intel Alder Lake desktop (ADL-S) family. However, one little slice of silicon seems to have slipped through the net, most likely because it appears to be destined to be a China-exclusive. The part in question, the incongruously named Core i5-12490F, was spotted listed at China's JD online retailer by Twitter hardware hound HXL. In brief, as its name would suggest, it is a processor that sits very snugly next to the Intel Core i5-12500.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO