Mayor Cognetti begins first full term in Scranton

 6 days ago
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, the first woman to ever lead the city began her first full term on Monday. Paige Cognetti was sworn in Monday afternoon at Scranton City Hall. She first took office...

Newswatch 16

Food distribution in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It might be a new year but the same need still exists. The Newport Township Community Organization held a food distribution along West Main Street on Saturday. The volunteer-run event provides bags and boxes of food for anyone in the community struggling with food insecurity.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Update: Water main break repaired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Water has been restored to buildings along Wilkes-Barre's Public Square. A break in an 8-inch water main early Sunday morning cut off water to several businesses for much of the day. Officials from Pennsylvania American Water say crews will be back out on the square Monday...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Balance & beer at "Brewga" event in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Good health is all about balance; that was the mentality in Luzerne County Saturday afternoon. Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston teamed up with fitness studio The Salt Barre for what they call "Brewga"; a hybrid of yoga and beer. After balancing in yoga poses participants got...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton roads after wintry mix

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County crews were helping clear the roads. City crews drove all around Scranton salting the roads as the sleet and freezing rain fell. Crews from PennDOT were filling up trucks with salt in nearby Dunmore. The state's crews started salting the roads Saturday night...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Spring semester delayed at LCCC due to COVID-19

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Another school has been impacted by the recent surge of COVID-19. Officials at Luzerne County Community College have decided to delay the start of the spring semester due to a rise of covid-19 cases in the region. Classes will begin on Monday, January 31 instead...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas according to the Julian Calendar in Lackawanna County

MAYFIELD, Pa. — Friday is Christmas Day for those who follow the Julian Calendar. The celebration on January 7 comes 13 days after December 25, when most folks observe Christmas. We stopped by St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield, Lackawanna County, for the morning Christmas service. Want to...
Newswatch 16

Young leaders emerge on Luzerne County Council

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — At the age of 27, Kendra Radle says becoming chairwoman for Luzerne County Council isn't scary or intimidating. "I think it's pretty exciting," said Radle. "I think that before me, people led very status quo. The county has been in great hands. Last night, it was mentioned that the debt has been reduced in the past 10 years by almost half. So, I think that's a testament that people have been doing a great job. But I think with myself and other young people on council like we just have so many big, better ideas. And I think that that's really exciting."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cash coming for Scranton child care centers

SCRANTON, Pa. — Childcare providers in Scranton are getting some relief as the pandemic continues. City officials gathered at Mala's Roots and Shoots Daycare and Preschool on Washburn Street on Thursday. It's one of nine child care providers that will split a half-million-dollar grant. The money can be used...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Quiet First Friday in downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The first Friday of every month is always good for live music and artist showcases at different businesses in downtown Scranton. On this particular first Friday, the event list ended up being a little shorter, and the crowds were not as big but there was enough going on inside Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe on Biden Street.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Hazleton hospital struggles with COVID-19 surge

HAZLETON, Pa. — Officials with Lehigh Valley Health in Hazleton held a virtual news conference to discuss problems they are currently seeing at the hospital, the first being a limited number of staff members. "Staffing shortages, the result of people retiring, people being burned out and leaving the health...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 rapid testing site opens in downtown Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There are no movie stars on the silver screen, but The Steamtown Movie Theater is acting as a COVID-19 testing site in downtown Scranton. Free, rapid COVID-19 tests are available inside the building on Lackawanna Avenue. "I am very glad that they opened this location...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Grant money providing access to river in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — For the past few years, a grassroots group made up of community organizations and Wayne County officials have worked to provide river access for people to enjoy the Lackawaxen River. This week, the Lackawaxen River Trails project was awarded state funding totaling more than $400,000 to...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Clinton County testing site is ready to welcome patients

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the WNEP viewing area. Hospital systems like UPMC in Williamsport have been tracking the virus. "We are certainly seeing a surge in the number of people that are ill in our communities, but fortunately, it is a very mild illness compared to what we were seeing previously," said Dr. David Lopatofsky, the chief medical officer at UPMC Northcentral.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
