The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and the Taichung city government in Taiwan continue their discussions for the former's 2-nanometer (nm) semiconductor fabrication facility. TSMC's chief executive officer C.C. Wei paid a surprise visit to the Taichung city government last week, during which he led a team of company executives in a meeting with the city mayor Shiow-Yen Lu. The meeting came after reports in the Taiwanese press quoted city officials last month to state that TSMC and Taichung continue to negotiate for a third chip facility in the area's science and industry park. Taichung's mayor shared more details for a potential facility after TSMC representatives downplayed the meeting to the press.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO