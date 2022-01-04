ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Betty White ‘died of natural causes,’ not COVID booster complications, agent says

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b41g9_0dbzMNgR00

TAMPA (WFLA) – Betty White’s agent and friend said the iconic actress died of natural causes.

Jeff Witjas told People magazine Monday that White died peacefully in her sleep.

How the #BettyWhiteChallenge aims to help local animal shelters

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Witjas told People. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

This comes after some on social media falsely posted the 99-year-old said she had gotten her booster shot on Dec. 28, The Associated Press reported.

The quote that was shared, saying that she had received the third COVID-19 vaccine, was fake. According to the AP the article that was shared along with the quote did not have that information in it, nor did any archived version.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFLA

Snow leopard at Illinois zoo dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021. The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#People Magazine#Animal Shelters#The Associated Press#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Bronx apartment fire: At least 19 dead, including 9 kids

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 19 people dead, including nine children, officials said on Sunday. Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise. Some […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WFLA

WFLA

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy