Justin Clark transfer

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes learned they were losing a valuable piece of the team’s offense. Starting tight end Jeremy Ruckert took to Twitter with a message for his family, coaches and Buckeyes fans. In the statement, he announced he’s heading off to the NFL. “To...
Nick Eason is on the verge of joining Clemson’s coaching staff, which will bring the former Tiger back to his alma mater. Eason, a defensive end at Clemson from 1999-2002, will replace Todd Bates, who (...)
A transfer QB visits town; Nebraska offers 2022 RB, TCU commit Ajay Allen. Nebraska extended a new class of 2022 scholarship offer on Wednesday, and Parker Gabriel explains why it's "interesting" timing.
From QB to safety to portal: Robinson becomes MU's latest transfer. After making the rare transition from starting quarterback to starting defensive back, Shawn Robinson will play his final year of college football somewhere other than Missouri.
LARAMIE — Craig Bohl walked off the blue turf feeling confident about the state of the Wyoming football program. On Dec. 21, four days after signing a 2022 recruiting class Bohl said will have a “tremendous impact” on the program, the Cowboys steamrolled Kent State 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
While Arizona continues to explore quarterback options in the transfer portal, one of the Wildcats’ returning veterans appears to be getting healthy. Jordan McCloud, who suffered season-ending ankle and knee injuries on Oct. 9 vs. UCLA, posted a video Wednesday depicting him taking drops and throwing passes.
LARAMIE – Craig Bohl has swiped right at least twice in his search for a new match at quarterback. Wyoming’s head coach used Twitter as a dating app to connect with available prospects to lead the offense following the departure of Levi Williams and Sean Chambers via the NCAA transfer portal.
A woman approached Ryan Davis after Montana State beat South Dakota State on Dec. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals. She asked Davis if he attended the game at Bobcat Stadium. The backup blocking tight end from Billings told her he played in MSU’s 31-17 win.
