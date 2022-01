The New York Giants season is coming to a close without a playoff berth or winning record once again. The Giants are 4-12 this season and finish up this Sunday at home against the Washington Football Team. There have been numerous reports that head coach Joe Judge is on the “hot seat” and his job security is in jeopardy. However, if one looks deeper, there are bigger issues at play with the once proud franchise.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO