“We’re ashamed of nothing.” Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) don’t feel too bad about what happened on Jan. 6. The far-right lawmakers on Thursday hosted what they described as the Republican “response” to a slate of Democratic events commemorating the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. They professed their lack of shame while offering a preview of their press conference on Steve Bannon’s podcast. “We’re proud of the work that we did on Jan. 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity,” Gaetz continued, adding that he and Greene planned to stage a march...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO