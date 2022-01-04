Apologetic suspect pleading guilty in Reno bank robbery

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 49-year-old Reno man who investigators say repeatedly apologized to the teller at the bank he robbed has agreed to plead guilty to a federal felony, court records show.

A federal grand jury indicted Dai Diep last month in the Oct. 29 robbery of more than $7,000 from a US Bank branch in southeast Reno.

He was being held Monday without bail in the Washoe County jail.

Diep slid a hand-written note to the teller that said, “Give me all your money or I will blow (sic) all your brains,” court records say.

After receiving the money, he apologized to the teller and repeated several times, “I love you guys,” an FBI agent said in an affidavit.

Diep was arrested Oct. 31 after he told police who detained him at a store in Reno that he robbed a bank and wanted to talk to the FBI. He told the FBI his wallet had been stolen and he needed money, court records state.

He pleaded not guilty to bank robbery last month but plans to change his plea Tuesday when he’s scheduled to go before a federal judge, records show.