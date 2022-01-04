Mary Gray, 94

Mary Louise Schreck Gray, 94, of Elbridge died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, after a brief illness. Mary was born in Auburn in 1927 to the late Karl and Elizabeth Schreck.

She lived in Skaneateles before moving to DeRuyter, N.Y., in 1959 where she and her husband Robert opened Gray’s Restaurant. Then, in 1973, they moved to Baldwinsville and opened King Cole Restaurant.

Mary liked to play cards and was an avid knitter making hats, gloves, dolls and numerous baby sweaters for all. Mary was fond of her family gatherings and loved having visitors. She always had cookies and Twizzlers for the grandkids and great grandkids. She loved watching numerous sports on television and never missed Jeopardy.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Robert D. Gray Sr. in 1992 and her son, Robert D, Gray Jr. in 2016, She was also predeceased by four sisters and one brother.

Mary is survived by her children, Thomas (Kathy) Gray of Auburn; Mary Ann (Rick) Barletta of Estero, FL; Patricia (Ted) Corwin of Liverpool; Joanne (Eric) Tills of Liverpool; daughter-in-law Valerie Gray of Skaneateles; 10 grandchildren Pamela, Kristin, Robert III, Gretchen, Rick, Heidi, Jennifer, Jeff, Emily and Ian; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Mary was laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skaneateles.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.