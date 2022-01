Omarion sent season’s greetings to his fans in a series of PSAs that reminded them he’s not to be confused with the latest Omicron variant of COVID-19. During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31, Omarion sat down and set the record straight. “I am an artist, not a variant,” he said to the camera sternly in the first clip that he posted to his personal TikTok page. “So please be aware if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music. So please be safe, be healthy, happy new year!”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO