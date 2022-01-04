ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police search for answers in South Land Park shooting

By Jeannie Nguyen, Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqeWD_0dbzHy0b00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in South Land Park that left a man dead Sunday night.

For more than a decade, Kathy Garcia, the owner of Land Park Salon, has worked in a South Land Park shopping center.

“That’s why we came here because this is our neighborhood and we know everybody. So, just fit right in,” Garcia said. “I’ve been here 13 years and I’ve never had any problems at all.”

Sign up for FOX40’s Daily Newsletter

But on Sunday night, just after 7:30, Sacramento police say a man was shot and killed.

What happened, as well as the motive for the shooting, is still under investigation.

The people who live nearby and work in the shopping center told FOX40 they are shocked to hear something so violent happen so close to home.

“We’ve never had problems, ever,” Garcia said. “We’ve had homeless people, but we just give them something to eat and something and they leave. We’ve never had any problems, so that’s why I was totally shocked.”

Employees at a nearby liquor store didn’t feel comfortable speaking with FOX40 on camera but did say the victim bought a beer from them shortly before he was shot.

For Craig Bussey, after living in the neighborhood for four years he’s not surprised by much anymore.

“Seems to be getting worse every year, more and more so,” Bussey said.

Last February, a store clerk was killed at the South Land Park 7-Eleven.

California court rejects early releases for violent crime

Bussey said the spike in crime is so bad, it’s reason enough to leave the state.

“We’re actually moving at the end of the year to Boise, Idaho,” Bussey explained.

But Garcia chose to believe her beloved neighborhood is still a good and safe place to live and work.

“I don’t want to bring in that into the neighborhood,” she explained. “I want to keep the aura still good and open, and not bring it down.”

Sacramento police said the victim’s name will be released by the coroner’s office once the family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

South Land Park shooting suspect arrested in Reno

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested Thursday in Nevada in connection to a deadly shooting in a South Land Park parking lot. Sacramento police said 31-year-old Danthony Chaney was arrested in Reno and booked into a custodial facility. He will eventually be transported back to Sacramento, where police said he allegedly shot and killed […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two Florin High School students shot behind campus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two South Sacramento students were shot and wounded behind their high school Thursday afternoon. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Henry said around 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood on the border of Florin High School. That’s where Henry said they found two teenagers, one of whom is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Co-creator of Kiki’s Chicken Place dies of COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The co-creator of Sacramento’s Kiki’s Chicken Place restaurants died of COVID-19 early Friday.  According to Kiki’s website, Summer Gonzalez had been battling COVID-19 for a week.  “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Weather#Crime#Ktxl#Land Park Salon#Daily Newsletter
FOX40

Slain officer’s sister sues Facebook for wrongful death

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The sister of a slain federal security officer is suing Facebook, alleging the tech giant played a part in the radicalization of two men who are accused of planning the killing on its platform. David Patrick Underwood was fatally shot and his partner was wounded while guarding a federal building in […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

California prisons suspend in-person visitations amid COVID outbreaks

(KTXL) — The California prison system has suspended in-person visits as facilities across the state report COVID-19 outbreaks. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said visits will transition to video-only visits starting Saturday and stay that way until further notice. One-hour video visits can be scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays, CDCR said. CDCR cited an […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Parents in Michigan school shooting lose bid to reduce bail

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has denied a request to lower a $500,000 bail set for two parents who are charged with their son in a fatal Michigan school shooting. Judge Julie Nicholson said James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to turn themselves in when they were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 3 and have […]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX40

Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philly blaze

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are looking into the possibility that a 5-year-old child who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday. The revelation was included in a search warrant application as city and federal investigators sought to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX40

Stanislaus County restaurants return to delivery, take out

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Several Stanislaus County restaurants have decided to temporarily close their doors or go back to takeout and delivery only as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. It’s a return to take out for The Farmacy in downtown Modesto.  “We are a fully vegan gluten-free, whole foods, plant-based restaurant,” explained owner Rachel Morrisette. […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

AG Bonta: Don’t file murder charges in stillbirths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors should not charge women with murder when a fetus dies, even if their behavior may have contributed to the death, California’s top law enforcement official said Thursday. Attorney General Rob Bonta acted after prosecutors in the San Joaquin Valley’s Kings County twice charged women with “fetal murder,” alleging their drug […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two utility workers fall 50 feet repairing Placer County power lines

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two utility workers have been hospitalized after falling 50 feet Thursday night while repairing power lines in Placer County. County officials said Cal Fire and Placer County Fire Department personnel responded to the area of Rollins Lake and You Bet roads in Colfax. Cal Fire said first responders rescued the two […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy