Trump's Texas "audit" falls apart: "Forensic" probe finds no substantial evidence of voter fraud

By Jon Skolnik
 4 days ago
Texas Republicans have failed to find any substantial evidence of outcome-altering fraud in the 2020 presidential election after leading a months-long recount at Donald Trump's behest.

The findings, reported by the secretary of state's office on New Year's Eve, are part of the first phase of the audit, which targets the four largest counties in the Lone Star State: Collin, Dallas, Harris, and Tarrant. According to The Texas Tribune, the initial findings bore "few discrepancies between electronic and hand counts of ballots in a sample of voting precincts."

Specifically, the audit unearthed only 509 possible duplicate votes – less than 0.005% of the approximate 11.3 million ballots cast in the state. Further, only 67 votes were cast under the names of voters who were deceased.

Remi Garza, president of the Texas Association of Election Administrators, said that the results aren't "too far out of the ordinary."

"I hope nobody draws any strong conclusions one way or the other with respect to the information that's been provided," Garza told the Tribune. "I think it's just very straightforward, very factual and will ultimately play a part in the final conclusions that are drawn once the second phase is completed."

The secretary of state report found that several voting discrepancies could be explained by procedural errors. For instance, in Collin County, some voters were given the option to cast a curbside ballot, allowing them to vote from their cars. County officials said that this option did not produce a paper trail, leading to slight difference between the manual vote count and electronic one.

The second phase of the recount is set to be conducted this Spring. According to an outline of the process provided by the state, phase two involves "a comprehensive election records examination" to "ensure election administration procedures were properly followed." The process will, among other things, address signature verification, the provision of early voting materials, voting machine accuracy.

The "forensic audit" was originally launched back in September, hours after the former president pressured Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to investigate the state's handling of the general election, even though Trump won handily in Texas.

"Despite my big win in Texas, I hear Texans want an election audit!" Trump wrote in a letter to Abbott at the time. "You know your fellow Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Election."

Since then, Trump and his allies have pushed for a number of audits in various battleground states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona. None of them have produced any evidence of widespread fraud. One of them in Arizona found that President Biden held an even larger margin of victory over Trump than was originally reported.

Salon

Salon

Two lawyers arguing against virus safety measures before Supreme Court get COVID

TV equipment and reporters wait outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on January 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) At least two of the state officials arguing against the Biden Administration's federal vaccine mandates Friday were forced to appear in front of the Supreme Court remotely because they had contracted COVID over the last few days, reports said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
They "gave the Capitol rioters what they wanted": New ad targets complicit Republicans in Congress

A progressive political advocacy group launched an incisive ad campaign on Thursday aimed at holding election objectors accountable, targeting three pro-Trump lawmakers with attack ads broadcasted in their own congressional districts. The campaign, launched by MoveOn's political action committee, specifically takes aim at Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., Mike Garcia, R-Calif.,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Imagine another America: One where Black or brown people had attacked the Capitol

As you have been repeatedly reminded in recent days, one year ago, thousands of Donald Trump's followers launched a lethal attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger coup attempt whose obvious goal was to overturn America's multiracial democracy and install their Great Leader as de facto dictator. Several people would died during the Capitol assault. More than 150 police officers and other law enforcement agents were injured.
U.S. POLITICS
Supreme Court hearing grows tense as Justice Kagan grills lawyer challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
“Particularly cooperative”: Mike Pence’s team is reportedly helping Jan. 6 committee build its case

Former Vice President Mike Pence's team has been "particularly cooperative" with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Axios. Some former Pence aides have testified without a subpoena, according to the report. Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short, former press secretary Alyssa Farah and former adviser Keith Kellogg are among those who have cooperated with the panel or have given depositions. A source told Axios that Short, who was banned from the White House by former President Donald Trump after Pence refused to block the certification of electoral votes one year ago today, would not have cooperated with the committee without Pence's approval.
POTUS
After Jan. 6, secularism is the crucial "guardrail" — and it's fatally weak in America

The free exercise of religion — or, more precisely, the free exercise of conservative Christian religions — is increasingly assuming the cultural, and even legal, stature of an inalienable American right. In the name of "religious freedom," county clerks, doctors and bakers openly discriminate against LGBTQ citizens. Our rightward-charging judiciary lets worshippers congregate during a pandemic; religious devotion, apparently, trumps public safety.
RELIGION
