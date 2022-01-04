ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Reminder…Masks required for Rome City students and staff this week

wrganews.com
 6 days ago

January 3, 2022–8:17 p.m. Due to the latest COVID-19 variant, as well as increased...

www.wrganews.com

Related
NJ.com

Blaming low enrollment and COVID, another N.J. Catholic school announces closure

Another Catholic grammar school in New Jersey is closing. A combination of low enrollment, financial issues, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have forced the closure of Mother Seton Academy in Howell, which will be shutting its doors for good on June 30, the school’s co-directors announced Friday. In a statement released by the Diocese of Trenton, they called the closure a “sad, but unavoidable” reality.
HOWELL, NJ
hometownheadlines.com

COVID on campus: Almost 400 student, staff COVID cases after the first week of classes (some reports pending). 5 of 8 Rome Schools in phase 2 protocols. Berry cases climb; most students back this weekend.

In context: The first week of the spring semester is over within most Northwest Georgia public school systems and, as feared, multiple student and staff COVID cases are being reported. Almost 400 cases have been tracked through the week with two school systems yet to report. That total also includes students and staff at Berry College where most students are due back on campus starting today. Also last week, the state changed some campus guidelines; you can read those here (courtesy, Floyd Schools).
ROME, GA
WMDT.com

SU: KN95 masks required in classroom for students, faculty

SALISBURY, Md- Salisbury University says they will now require KN95 masks for students and faculty in classrooms on campus. The decision comes ahead of the return of most students to campus for the Spring Semester. Salisbury University tells us the decision was because they felt those masks offered the best...
SALISBURY, MD
#Rcs
wrganews.com

West End moves to phase two of COVID-19 plan

January 7, 2022–4:46 p.m. A 5th Rome City School is moving to phase two of the system’s COVID-19 three-phase plan. It was announced Friday, that West End Elementary was going to phase two due to one percent of the students and/or faculty testing positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day period.
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

COVID on campus: Anna K. Davie, West Central, Rome Middle join East Central on phase 2 of pandemic restrictions; mandatory masks, meals in classrooms, no visitors. Latest count: Rome Schools, 24. Floyd Schools, 31; Polk Schools, 88; Berry College staff, students, 65 active cases.

From Rome City Schools: Because 1 percent of the students/faculty testing positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day period, Anna K. Davie, West Central and Rome Middle School will move into phase two of the system’s COVID-19 three-phase plan. They join East Central Elementary which moved to phase two on Wednesday. That’s four of the eight schools in the Rome system.
ROME, GA
WGNtv.com

University of Illinois requires students, staff to get COVID-19 booster shot

The University of Illinois joins the growing ranks of education institutions requiring students, staff, and faculty to get a COVID-19 booster shot. U of I President Tim Killeen said in a statement that the more contagious, faster-spreading omicron variant made the requirement necessary. Anyone with a previous medical or religious...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAFF

Mask requirements for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have a child who attends Huntsville City School, WAFF have the latest information you need to know when it comes to mask mandates. On Wednesday, more than 24,000 Huntsville City School students returned to the classroom, after a two week vacation. Masks are going...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
LocalNewsMatters.org

‘An impossible problem:’ West Contra Costa Unified to require KN-95 masks for teachers; thousands of students, staff out sick

West Contra Costa Unified School District teachers will soon be required to wear KN-95 face masks while working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, district officials said this week. The KN-95 requirement for the district’s some 3,000 classified and certified teachers and other educational staff members will take effect Monday,...
RICHMOND, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

St. John Fisher College requiring COVID-19 boosters for students, staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Starting on Wednesday, St. John Fisher College is requiring COVID-19 boosters for students and employees. The college says those who are eligible for the booster should present documentation no later than Jan. 24 or within 30 days of their eligibility. If you already received the booster...
ROCHESTER, NY
wrganews.com

Rome City Schools’ Pre-K registration begins January 24

January 5, 2022–10:23 a.m. Rome City Schools Pre-K program registration begins later this month. You can pick up a registration packet beginning on January 24th in the front office of your Rome City Schools attendance zone. Registration will run through February 4th, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 am until 1:30 pm...
cenlanow.com

ULM requires mask and encourages vaccinations for students, faculty, and staff for the Spring 2022 semester

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As classes begin on January 10, 2022, the University of Louisiana-Monroe has announced that the university will continue its COVID-19 protocols for the Spring 2022 semester. Students, faculty, and staff who are vaccinated and unvaccinated shall wear masks in the classroom and indoor public spaces, which includes all food service venues.
MONROE, LA
wrganews.com

East Central Elementary School Moves to Phase Two of COVID-19 Plan

Due to one percent of the students/faculty testing positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day period, East Central Elementary School will move into phase two of the system’s COVID-19 three-phase plan. During phase two, all faculty, staff, and students on this campus will follow the following protocol:. Phase Two: If...
ROME, GA
iheart.com

LAUSD Requiring COVID Testing for Students & Staff Before School Resumes

LAUSD announced that all students and staff will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus next week. According to a letter released by the district, COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for all students K-12 and employees, regardless of vaccination status. LAUSD updates below:
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

USC to require N95-type masks, student paper reports

LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California will require students, faculty and staff to wear N95 or surgical masks on campus for the spring semester, according to a tweet from campus paper, The Daily Trojan. Citing a student media briefing from Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman,...
syr.edu

Important Reminder to Students, Faculty and Staff: Continue to Test at Kimmel Dining Hall

Yesterday Syracuse University announced that for the next two weeks, the Stadium Testing Center will provide access to free testing for Central New York residents. At the same time, continuing to provide quick and efficient COVID testing to members of the Syracuse University community remains one of our key public health priorities. For that reason, I’m writing to remind you that during the period we are offering testing to the public at the stadium, we will simultaneously operate the testing center at Kimmel Dining Hall for the use of Syracuse University students, faculty, staff and families.
SYRACUSE, NY

