Reminder…Masks required for Rome City students and staff this week

In context: The first week of the spring semester is over within most Northwest Georgia public school systems and, as feared, multiple student and staff COVID cases are being reported. Almost 400 cases have been tracked through the week with two school systems yet to report. That total also includes students and staff at Berry College where most students are due back on campus starting today. Also last week, the state changed some campus guidelines; you can read those here (courtesy, Floyd Schools).

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO