Reminder…Masks required for Rome City students and staff this week

Yesterday Syracuse University announced that for the next two weeks, the Stadium Testing Center will provide access to free testing for Central New York residents. At the same time, continuing to provide quick and efficient COVID testing to members of the Syracuse University community remains one of our key public health priorities. For that reason, I’m writing to remind you that during the period we are offering testing to the public at the stadium, we will simultaneously operate the testing center at Kimmel Dining Hall for the use of Syracuse University students, faculty, staff and families.
