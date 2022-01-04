ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Top dog and cat names in King County last year

By STEPHANIE KLEIN
MyNorthwest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery new year, we make resolutions and we learn what people named their babies and pets. King County released its 2021 list of most popular pet names and ‘Bella’ and ‘Luna’ came out on top. The data comes from the residents who applied to license...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Emotional Moment Stolen Dog Is Reunited With Family 8 Years Later

A dog who was stolen from her owner’s yard in southern England in 2013 has finally been reunited with her family. Cassie the cocker spaniel wagged her tail while being hugged by her original owners in a video that Sussex Police shared online this week. And she had three...
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Dogs & Cats: 5 Shocking Differences between Cats & Dogs

Cats and dogs are the two most popular pets in the world. This is why the debate about whether cats or dogs are better continues to this day. Although we love both felines and canines equally, the two pets do have some differences that you might be interested in learning about, especially if you are considering getting a dog or a cat.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, WA
King County, WA
Pets & Animals
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Lifestyle
WVNS

8-year-old’s pair of bear dogs rescued in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 30, 2021, a pair of bear dogs were rescued after becoming trapped during a bear chase. According to the West Virginia Natural Resources Police Facebook page, the dogs were chasing a bear from Zenith onto Justice family farms property. When the hunters reunited with the dogs, they discovered […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Cocker Spaniel is reunited with her family eight years after being stolen

A dog who was stolen from a front garden eight years ago has been reunited with her family in a heartwarming video shared by Sussex Police. Cassie, a brown cocker-spaniel who was taken from her home in 2013, was returned to her owners after police and RSPCA officers carried out several raids looking for a stolen dog in November 2021.🚨 Wholesome content alert 🚨Cassie was stolen from the front garden of her family home.In November, Sussex Police Officers captured the moment Cassie returned to her rightful home.Read the full story here: https://t.co/bK7OQTIJ25 pic.twitter.com/1yzs9xLgWo— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) January 6, 2022In...
PETS
Oroville Mercury-Register

No cat, no dog and a few dead plants | Sow There!

I’m not ready to get a cat. However, folks have been coming out of the woodwork to suggest just that. Over the holidays, a friend asked me how long it had been since my Feline Unit went missing. If I had not sidestepped the conversation, she would have soon suggested I go trolling on the internet to fill my empty nest. One friend gave the unsolicited suggestion that I start feeding a stray cat and see what happens. When a furball circled my legs in another friend’s backyard, she said I should take it home with me.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
WKBW-TV

Pet Talk Tuesday - Vaccinations for your dog and cat

Dr. Stephanie Wolf says vaccines are typically divided into two categories, core and non-core vaccines. Core vaccines are those vaccines intended to prevent disease or commonly found diseases in an area, those mandated by state law, easily Core vaccines are those vaccines intended to prevent disease or commonly found diseases in an area, those mandated by state law, easily transmissional diseases from animal to animal or animal to human and those that have a high fatality rate, diseases from animal to animal or animal to human and those that have a high fatality rate, in short, Dr. Wolf says they are recommended for all pets regardless of their lifestyle.
ANIMALS
Shelby Chiles

The Grumpiest Cat In Denton County

Tabitha Phillips With NewtonPhoto Courtesy: Tabitha Phillips. I approached Tabitha Phillips, or as Newton would call her, his Human Servant to see if they would be interested in allowing me to do a piece about him. I told her, “I approached her initially because I know that Newton would hate the idea."
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog And Cat#Top Dog#Qfc#Regional Animal Services#Raskc
pethelpful.com

3 Essential Things Every Dog Owner Should Know

Sandra is a veterinary assistant and has worked at various animal hospitals. She is a mother to a GSD, Siberian Husky and two cats. It's been such a pleasure learning more about animal behavior and pet care in the last year. Being in the veterinary assistant program has given me the chance to learn things that will be valuable to me whether I'm out in the field or hanging out at home with my furry children.
PETS
petpress.net

How to Name your Dog – Tips on Choosing the Perfect Dog Name

Choosing the perfect name for your pet dog can be difficult. There are many factors to consider when naming a dog, including how cute it is, how well it fits with other dogs in the house or neighborhood, how easily it will fit into your lifestyle and how good of a name you think it is.
PETS
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
chapelboro.com

Top Stories of 2021: Wolf-Dog Hybrids Loose in Orange County

To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2021. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. This summer, the saga of several dogs born from German Shepard and wolf...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Shropshire Star

Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
ANIMALS
HOLAUSA

These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy