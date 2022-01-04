Top dog and cat names in King County last year

Dr. Stephanie Wolf says vaccines are typically divided into two categories, core and non-core vaccines. Core vaccines are those vaccines intended to prevent disease or commonly found diseases in an area, those mandated by state law, easily Core vaccines are those vaccines intended to prevent disease or commonly found diseases in an area, those mandated by state law, easily transmissional diseases from animal to animal or animal to human and those that have a high fatality rate, diseases from animal to animal or animal to human and those that have a high fatality rate, in short, Dr. Wolf says they are recommended for all pets regardless of their lifestyle.
