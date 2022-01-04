Top dog and cat names in King County last year

I’m not ready to get a cat. However, folks have been coming out of the woodwork to suggest just that. Over the holidays, a friend asked me how long it had been since my Feline Unit went missing. If I had not sidestepped the conversation, she would have soon suggested I go trolling on the internet to fill my empty nest. One friend gave the unsolicited suggestion that I start feeding a stray cat and see what happens. When a furball circled my legs in another friend’s backyard, she said I should take it home with me.

