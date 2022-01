(CBS4) — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Friday a planned reduction in the amount of water released from Lake Powell as low amounts of water come into it during the winter months. The lake’s water surface on Wednesday measured just 11 feet above “target elevation,” the stage at which the level of the water is deemed critically low. It is essentially a 35-foot buffer. The reservoir’s minimum power pool elevation is 3,490 feet. At that mark, the low water level risks allowing air into turbines and other power generating equipment inside the Glen Canyon Dam at Powell’s southwestern end. That air...

