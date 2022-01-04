ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Otto Porter: Returns to bench

Porter is coming off the bench Monday against the Heat, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports....

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green missed Thursday night's game due to a hip ailment. But he has full clearance for Sunday's tilt and is ready to go. He'll (obviously) start in his return, so Otto Porter will revert to a bench role.
