Rapid COVID-19 testing to be offered to Town of Palm Beach residents

Omicron is currently the dominant variant in Palm Beach County causing an increase in demand for people to get tested. However, access to supplies is limited due to the unprecedented demand.

The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation is funding Rapid COVID-19 testing in partnership with the Town of Palm Beach as an ongoing effort to keep residents safe.

The tests will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 6. for Town of Palm Beach residents only.

Residents can register online for an appointment and will be required to show proof of residency with a local ID or utility bill at the testing site.

Testing will take place at the Town of Palm Beach South Fire Station located at 2185 South Ocean Boulevard. Parking will be available in the Phipps Ocean Park south parking lot.

Additional dates will be announced here and through Town of Palm Beach notices.