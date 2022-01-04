ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State receiver declares for 2022 NFL draft

By Chandler Vessels about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor will enter the 2022 NFL draft, he posted Monday via Twitter. The redshirt junior just completed his four year in East Lansing. “First off, I would like to thank God for all that he has done for me every step of the way,” Nailor wrote. “Without...

www.on3.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
