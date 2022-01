Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend. The City of San Francisco going all-in on car-free J.F.K. For some time now the powerful de Young trust, via its paid lobbyists, has been trying to quash the dream of a car-free J.F.K drive in Golden Gate Park. The city has waffled on this topic, but it seems things are again moving in the right direction.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO