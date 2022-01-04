ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Motivational Monday: Maximizing your happiness in 2022!

By Michele Allen
fox4kc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotivational Speaker Chastity Stemmons is back to help us maximize on the ways we can...

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

‘Happiness is your responsibility’

Peggy Sullivan has been helping people with their pursuit of happiness for years. Sullivan now has a book on happiness. She spoke with us to discuss what it means to be “happy” and steps to be happy.
ENTERTAINMENT
vince4

5 Tips To Supercharge Your Motivation

Motivation is the driving factor behind positive changes in one's life. It comes from knowing exactly what you want to do and having an unquenchable desire to do whatever it takes to achieve it. It keeps your dream on track since inspiration is what keeps you going when times are rough.
MindBodyGreen

3 Tips For Staying Motivated In Your Beauty & Wellness Goals

I'm in near disbelief as I write this, but we've entered a new year. For many, this week marks a time for change: A chance to renew and refresh routines. For myself, I use it as a time to check in with my own goals, needs, wants, and boundaries. Not necessarily "out with the old, in with the new," and more "removing what no longer serves me, and making space for what can." And whether or not you're a resolutions-type person, I think we can all agree that creating habits that can better your well-being is a journey worth taking.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omaha.com

How to maximize rest days to get the most from your fitness routine

Whether you’re training for a half-marathon or regularly find yourself pumping iron at the gym, recovery should be a part of your routine. Giving your body time to rest is incredibly important. Rest days allow your body to recover and grow stronger, and ignoring your body’s need for recovery is a surefire way to end up injured or overtrained. And if you get injured, you won’t be able to work out at all.
OMAHA, NE
romper.com

20 Aquarius Boy Names For Your Happy Baby

Well, you made it past the holidays, and welp, you’re still pregnant. And for you, that might have been a good thing, since you didn’t want your baby’s birth to coincide with, you know, someone else’s. As you enter the New Year, you might be thinking of ways to pay homage to the time of year when your little guy joins you earthside. So if you’re looking to the stars for some inspo, there’s definitely plenty of Aquarius boy names to choose from. Most of them celebrate beautiful themes of nature, wisdom, and character that will befit your little boy.
GERMANY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
fox4kc.com

Good Living Expo gears up for a weekend focused on health and fitness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be a part of an interactive event when you attend the Good Living Expo. Highlighting the importance of living the good life through staying fit, active and healthy, this expo will feature over 150 vendors to help you not only meet your fitness goals, but maintain them as well. First up we talked to Jessica Tapusoa from Aestheticare Medspa who will be at the even on Friday. To learn more about them, visit GreatSkinKC.com.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
communityjournal.net

Motivational Monday: Everything’s New

Happy New Year! Like they say, everything’s new. I love this time of the year because the atmosphere is so conducive for change. Granted you can change at any time, this is truly the season for it. Didn’t like how you ended last year? Well start this year differently....
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy