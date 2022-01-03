ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen's Eyebrow Transplant Surgery Was Successful

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a new year, and Chrissy Teigen is already progressing in at least one way: eyebrows. The 36-year-old model and influencer reports that after a successful “eyebrow transplant surgery” last year, her new eyebrow hairs are...

Chrissy Teigen Seemingly Steals Khloe Kardashian's Face In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of "stealing" other people's faces in the past, but this time around, it looks like someone is copying her look. On Sunday, January 2nd, Utah-born model Chrissy Teigen dropped off a glamorous selfie, showing off her haircut by Luke Pluckrose and makeup by Nikki Wolff, and while some followers focused on how great the mother of two looks, others couldn't help but point out that she looks almost freakishly similar to the Revenge Body star.
Chrissy Teigen dedicates heart-warming birthday post to husband John Legend

Washington [US], December 29 (ANI): American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen marked her husband-singer John Legend's 43rd birthday by sharing a heartwarming video on social media. Chrissy posted an adorable tribute to Legend in honour of his big day on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. In a short video...
How Chrissy Teigen Really Organizes Her Fridge

If your refrigerator is long overdue for a good cleaning, you are not alone. According to The Wall Street Journal, many Americans don't like cleaning their appliance, and most only do so once or twice a year. Even if you're already in the kitchen cleaning your stove, the idea of sifting through decomposing heads of lettuce and pungent takeout boxes can be overwhelming. Within a couple of weeks or even a few days, it can become a war zone of molding cheese and vegetables, forgotten leftovers, and expired condiments.
Chrissy Teigen Recounts Hilarious London Bridge Mix-Up While Trying to Snap Family Photo

Chrissy Teigen learned a little bit of London history while taking a picture with her family. On Wednesday, the Cravings author posted a cute family photo to Instagram from their recent trip to London, sharing the hilarious (but common!) error she made when she wanted to snap a touristy picture with her husband John Legend and their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3.
Chrissy Teigen Pairs Trench Coat and Chunky Combat Boots For Family Photo Op in London

Chrissy Teigen is hitting all of the attractions while in London, England. The cookbook author has been soaking up the sights in the UK with her family. Teigen along with her husband, John Legend, their five-year-old daughter, Luna and three-year-old son, Miles celebrated the new year in the city. The former “Lip Sync Battle” host has continuously shared moments and memories from the trip with her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, the media personality posted a new photo of herself and her family standing in front of the London bridge. The model couldn’t resist joking about how the landmark didn’t meet their...
Chrissy Teigen Brings Holiday Cheer With John Legend in Lace-Up Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party

Chrissy Teigen laced up while attending Baby2Baby’s holiday party with husband John Legend in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium. Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion. While posing with Legens — and Santa, of course — at the event, Teigen wore a brown wrap dress by Ser.O.Ya. The $235 Amanda style included a knit texture with large sleeves, a midi length, two large pockets and rounded...
Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
Worse Than We Thought! Ryan Seacrest Just Dropped This MAJOR Bombshell About His Health Crisis

Ryan Seacrest has just reflected on last year’s terrifying health scare in a very candid new interview with the Wall Street Journal – and we weren’t expecting him to be so open! If you cast your minds back to May last year, you may remember that the 46-year-old TV presenter started slurring his speech during the American Idol finale, which caused concerned fans to wonder whether he was having a stroke. Luckily, following the show, it was confirmed that that wasn’t the case, but it had been deemed that he was overworking, and he was forced to take a much-needed break.
